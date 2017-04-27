Duke and Duchess of Devonshire take a trip with Eastbourne RNLI

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire were welcomed to Eastbourne lifeboat station to meet the volunteer crew yesterday (Wednesday).

During their visit, the couple were briefed on how the station operates and the vital role the volunteer crew play in helping to save lives at sea.

After a tour of the station they were treated to a trip on Diamond Jubilee, the all-weather lifeboat, to Beachy Head.

Both the Duke and Duchess took the helm and an RNLI spokesperson said they were ‘obviously overjoyed’ with the experience.

On their return to station the Duchess complimented the crew on the condition of Diamond Jubilee and said how proud the whole town is that their contributions has resulted in having such a magnificent vessel to protect local mariners.

The afternoon was topped off with homemade cakes served in the lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour.