Drusillas animals keep warm in the cold snap

There was not too much to show for the overnight flurry of snow locally, but the animals at Drusillas were still feeling the freeze as they woke up to a few scattered patches of unmelted remains.

For red pandas Mulan and Anmar, it was a very pleasant surprise. They thrive in the colder weather; in the wild red pandas are native to the forest regions of China and Nepal where the climate remains cool throughout the year.

They are far better equipped for the cold than the heat due to the thick layer of fur that covers their bodies, including their feet. Their activity levels increase in the winter and the precious pair were out making the most of the cold snap this morning.

However, the park’s meerkats were not quite so impressed. They prefer much sunnier climes and would swap sunbathing for snow any day of the week. The curious creatures spent a little time investigating the unusual white offering before retreating to huddle up under their heat lamp.

However one species that excelled in weathering the chilly conditions was the humans.

The dedicated zoo keepers were out in force, donning their thermals to supply extra bedding and turning up the heating in many of the enclosures.