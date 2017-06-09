Drug use closes loos at Eastbourne Railway Station

Police have closed the public toilets at Eastbourne Railway Station after a number of reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour.

The toilets are now only open between 5.50am and 9.30am at what Southern is calling ‘peak times’.

Passers-by have reported seeing queues outside the disabled access toilet which is the only one currently open to the public.

A sign on the ladies’ toilet door advises passengers to contact station staff if they wish to use the facilities outside these alloted hours.

A Southern spokesperson said, “We apologise for the inconvenience, but due to persistent anti-social behaviour taking place in the ladies and gents toilets at Eastbourne station, in conjunction with British Transport Police we took the decision to close them after each morning peak.

“If customers require use of the facilities they can contact a member of staff, who will give them access to the accessible toilet.”

Southern has given no foresesable end-date to the toilet closure.