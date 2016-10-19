Drop in unemployment for Eastbourne

The amount of people claiming unemployment benefit has dropped in Eastbourne, according to newly released figures.

Eastbourne has bucked the South East region’s trend of a rise in claimants with 10 fewer people claiming some form of unemployment benefit than this time last year.

But the Wealden area has a five per cent increase in benefits claimants, with 25 more than last year.

The figures, released today (Wednesday, October 19) by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), also show that employment in the South East region on the whole has risen higher than any other region in the UK, with 10,000 more people in a job than last year.

Jobcentre Plus manager Bruce Campbell said, “We are continuing to support local people from rural communities into employment.

“We are currently working with East Sussex County Council (ESCC) library services to provide free IT support to help people move closer to employment.”

The free IT sessions are available in libraries across the area for those wishing to improve their computer skills, with the options of group classes and one to one tuition.

Mr Cambell said, “Job Centre Plus is also supporting young people taking their first steps into the world of work.

“Careers advisors will be working with schools, doing presentations and talking to secondary pupils about how they can apply for jobs and apprenticeships and improve their CVs so they have the best opportunities when they leave education and go into employment.”

Employment Minister Damian Hinds said, “Once again it’s great news for Britain as the employment rate remains at a record high with more than 31.8 million men and women in work.

“There’s good news in the South East with the highest employment rate of any UK region, and more than 4.5 million people in work. The female employment rate is also the highest of any UK region.

“But there’s more to do, particularly when it comes to supporting young people into employment.

“We want to build a solid base for the future, that’s why today I have announced the roll out of our Jobcentre Plus Support for Schools scheme in England which will give tens of thousands of young people help in taking their first steps into the world of work.”

The free IT sessions will take place at Eastbourne Library on Fridays at 10.30am and Hailsham Library on Mondays at 2.30pm. Contact Phil Lanham for more information on 01323 463759.