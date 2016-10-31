Driver arrested after Hailsham crash

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a serious crash in Hailsham last week.

Police say the man, from Hailsham, was arrested after a collision between a van a pedestrian and a pedestrian near the Tesco Supermarket in North Street at around 1.40pm on Friday (October 28).

He was arrested suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been bailed to return on December 10.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man, sustained head injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton by paramedics. He was described as being in a stable condition and being kept in hospital overnight for observation on Friday night.

Witnesses are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Longdown.

