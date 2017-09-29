Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Today, Friday, Tony Neild will be showing us how to paint a scene from Mull in Pen and Wash. Meeting held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road, Wannock, from 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome, £4 entry.

CLOSURE OF LOCAL LIBRARIES: May be a way of saving money. But for book lovers and those who like to read paper books it really must stay. Not everyone is electronically minded a place for the community to meet and learn from paper books. Also to learn how to use a computer. Younger children like holding and reading board books. Not quite the same experience with an electronic tablet. Please contact Stephen Shing shings@shings.co.uk or telephone 489265, with your views on saving our local library. Willingdon and Polegate Libraries are both scheduled to close.