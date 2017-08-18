Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

EASTBOURNE AND DISTRICT Soroptimists: meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, Lower Willingdon, at 7.45 pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

TRINITY DINERS: next lunch takes place on Friday 18 August, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon. To book your place please telephone Jennie on 484189.cost £5.50.

CAFÉ CHURCH: takes place on Sunday 20 August, Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon. From10.30 am to11.30 am. Come and join us for a service with a difference. Nibbles whilst Time out with God.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: on Monday 21st August 17 at 7pm – Cemetery Meeting. Monday 21st August 17 at 7.30pm – Planning Meeting All meetings held at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road, Lower Willingdon.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Annual Exhibition takes place on the week end of 25 to 28 August. Held at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road. Wannock.

PUBLIC INFORMATION DAY: Would you like to know what services are available in Willingdon, Wannock, Filching and Jevington? Come along to our Public Information Day Public Information Day Saturday 9th September 2017, from 10.00am – 2.00pm at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue, Lower Willingdon, Eastbourne, BN20 9PN.

There will be lots of informative displays and some activities provided by Local services, groups, charities, and organisations throughout Willingdon, Wannock, Filching and Jevington.

There will also be opportunities to speak to Members of your local Council.

