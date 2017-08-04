Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

EASTBOURNE AND DISTRICT Soroptimists : meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, Lower Willingdon, at 7.45 pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

SUNRISE SENIOR living: on Wednesday 9 August, launch of our new memory café. Welcomes folks with memory problems in an informal get together on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 2pm. We will have guest speakers, in addition to our own staff with expertise in helping people live with dementia. Please telephone 888682 to let us know if you are coming.

ST AIDAN’S PRAISE singers: are performing at Broadway Church. Lindfield Road, Hampden Park, on Wednesday evening 9 August. At 7.15 pm. Visitors welcome.

