Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

LOVE TO SING: Now recruiting for tenors and basses. Telephone Jennie on 484189 or look at our website http://downlandsingers@webplus.net

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

HAT-TRICK FOR ALAN AND HEATHER: Alan Baker and Heather Flood took the top awards for the third successive year at Eastbourne group Anderida Writers’ annual Short Story and Poetry competition at Alice Croft House, Eastbourne, on Tuesday. Former West End actor Alan not only read the entries – he also won the first prize again in the Short Story section with another of his intriguing tales, Albert. Heather, the author of children’s books featuring the charming Mousey Mousey, took both first and second places in the poetry section with Banish Those Brexit Blues and Time Moves on. The competition was decided by those members present giving each entry marks out of 10, and prizes were presented by competition secretary Jeff Fleming. Chairman Mike Fleming came a very close runner-up with his short story Two’s Company, while Jackie Harvey’s Angel’s Point was third, Leoni Burge’s Picnic fourth, Mel Eldridge’s Not My Fault fifth and Beryl Teso’s Where Do I Go to My Lovely sixth. Third in the Poetry section was Don’t Write it Off by Laurie Wilkinson, author of a series of successful books in verse.

Several companies showed their support for local authors by providing prizes, in addition to the cash awards given by Anderida Writers. The West Rocks Hotel, at 44-46 Grand Parade, gave a dinner for two; C&H Fabrics, at 82-86 Terminus Road, a meal for two; Devonshire Park Theatre two tickets for classic thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’ on Thursday August 24; and Marks and Spencer a voucher. In addition, a classic box of chocolates and books were donated by Dave Wells and Tony Flood.

Anderida Writers, whose patron is best selling author Peter James, are a friendly group which assists would-be authors to get published as well as helping those who just want to write for fun. Anyone interested in joining should telephone Mike Fleming on 01323 748929.

