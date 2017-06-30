Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Local artist Jackie Hurwood will be demonstrating today, Friday, at Wannock Village Hall between 7pm and 9pm. Her subject is entitled Landscape in Watercolour. Open to members and visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments. Contact details www.wannockartists.co.uk

MUSIC AND CULTURE: A weekend of music and culture at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue. Tomorrow, Saturday, at 3pm the Downland Singers will be performing summer rhythms. Entry £5 on the door. Entry by programme, in aide of friends of Eastbourne Hospitals. On Sunday the music and culture continues at 4pm with Sussex Strings, performing at Trinity Church. Tickets on the door £5, or for both days concerts £9 per person.

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle, BN20 9PJ.

SUMMER FAYRE: On Saturday July 8, at Chalk Farm Hotel, Coopers Hill, from 11 am to 3pm. We are a charity that gives adults with learning difficulties the opportunity to receive training and employment working in a hotel and catering. We are run by local charity EAPAG Eastbourne Area Parents Action Group. We look forward to meeting everyone at our summer fair. Come and join in the fun. Many stalls and a raffle.

BUTTS BROW WI: Would be pleased to welcome new members at any of their meetings. Please phone Jenny Gibbs for further details 01323 483659.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members on Tuesday July 11 (7.30pm) at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. The closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members who can initially attend meetings as guests. Further details can be obtained from Anderida President and Press Officer Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk. Beginners welcome.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION: The parish council has been running a photographic competition aimed at school children in Willingdon and Jevington and the closing date is July 7. It’s open to school children of all ages and the judges would love to see photos that have been taken in the village or of flowers or views over the village. Please email your entries to asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com. There are vouchers for the winner and runner-ups.

PUBLIC INFORMATION DAY: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council is hosting a Public Information Day on Saturday September 9 at Trinity Church Hall in Coppice Avenue, from 10am to 2pm. The aim of the day is to raise awareness and encourage all local residents to come and see what services, groups, charities, and organisations are available in the local area. The day itself will also provide an opportunity for people with displays to network and share information with each other. We would like to invite you to attend and to display information about your organisation/group/charity. If you would like to attend, please could you contact Nicola Williamson on 01323 489603 or email asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: Monday July 10, Planning meeting at 7pm, Finance and General Purposes meeting at 7.30pm in Willingdon Community School. Monday July 24, Full Council meeting at 7.30pm in Willingdon Community School. Monday July 31, Planning meeting at 7pm, Amenities meeting at 7.30pm in Willingdon Community School.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.