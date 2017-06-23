Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle, BN20 9PJ.

WILLINGDON SCHOOLS: Photography Competition. Willingdon and Jevington Parish council are running a children’s competition to take photos of the village and surrounding areas and gardens. Please email them to asstclerkwjpc@btconnect.com

SUMMER FAYRE: St Wilfrid’s Summer Fayre takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at St Wilfrids Church Hall from 10am to noon. Stalls, cakes, teas, coffee. We are celebrating our 55th anniversary. Please come along.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH: Jevington. Tomorrow, Saturday, Jenny Wootton with other helpers, will be organising Teas in the Tower. You will be very welcome to partake tea, coffee, cakes and savouries which are free, but a donation to help maintain our beautiful Grade 1 Listed Church would be very much appreciated. The Sunday Children’s Club will be in Church on June 25, from 11.15am to 12.15pm. These club days are held fortnightly, at the Parish Praise and Family Worship Service services. All children will be most welcome.

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members on Tuesday July 11 (7.30pm) at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne. The closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members who can initially attend meetings as guests. Further details can be obtained from Anderida President and Press Officer Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.u, beginners welcome.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Local artist Jackie Hurwood will be demonstrating on Friday June 30 at Wannock Village Hall between 7pm to 9pm. Her subject is entitled Landscape in Watercolour. Open to members and visitors are welcome on the night at £4 which includes refreshments. Contact details www.wannockartists.co.uk.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

