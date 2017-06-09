Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle, BN20 9PJ.

FETE: Jevington Village Fete tomorrow, Saturday, 1pm to 5pm. Jevington Fete lends support to Beachy Head Chaplaincy with Traditional event. The annual Fete with its special atmosphere takes place at Rectory Fields Jevington on Saturday 10th June. This year the Fun Dog Show includes a Fancy Dress for Dogs class. There will be a wide range of local craft and art stalls as well as plants and home produce. There will be refreshments including the beer tent with local Long Man Brewery beer, the essential traditional tea tent serving home-made cake to complement the tea and a barbecue serving burgers and sausages in a bun. Entertainment will be provided by the Jevington Hot Club playing gypsy style music inspired by Django Reinhardt, Punch and Judy with Ray Sparks as well as a variety of games with a coconut shy, Jevington Table Swipe and some new ones. Matthew’s Mouse Town returns again to engage and enthral children and adults alike but you have to see it to appreciate its mystery.The event starts at 1 pm and will be opened by Chaplain Andy Nippard of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy. The Chaplaincy is our chosen charity for 2017 and will receive 10 percent of the money raised on the day. During the afternoon a t-shirt signed by the cast of Eastenders will be auctioned which is a must for fans of this soap. For further information contact via jevres@btinternet.com

ANDERIDA WRITERS: Next meet on Tuesday and the guest speaker Ruth Figgest plus the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, where you can have your entries read out by former West End star Alan Baker and judged by fellow members. And there’s the chance to win cash and other prizes.

LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Polegate and Willingdon Local History Society next meet on Friday evening June 16 when we have Maralyn Greatorex giving a talk about the National Trust property at Standen, near East Grinstead. Doors open a 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting. Visitors welcome £3 entry.

TRIANGLE LACE CLUB: Next meet tomorrow, Saturday, in Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue from 10am to 2pm. All lace makers, beginners welcome.

WILLINGDON COUNCIL: Meetings are held at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road. The next one is Monday June 19, 7pm, Planning Meeting. Monday June 19, 7.30pm Recreation Meeting more details from Nicola 01323 489603. www.willingdonandjevington.org.uk

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

SOROPTIMISTS: Eastbourne and District Soroptimists meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at Chalk Farm, Coopers Hill, Lower Willingdon, at 7.45pm. If you are interested to join us please telephone 769004 or visit www.sigbi.org.uk

TUESDAY ON THE TREES: A small group from St Marys Willingdon hold a short church service in the Trees Community Centre, Maywood Avenue at 10.45am, followed by refreshments. Service conducted by Rev Merriel.

GLEN CHORALE: Are performing at Wannock Village Hall on Monday June 19 at 2.30pm. All welcome.

CREATIVE WRITING: If anyone is interested in joining a daytime creative writing class please contact Maureen on 485971 for more details. Or email maureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

LIFESTYLE: The next meeting is a strawberry tea on June 15 at the Memorial hall, Church Street at 2.15pm. £5 per person.

