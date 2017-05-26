Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Meet today, Friday, when Michelle Illing will be demonstrating still life in watercolour and gouche. Wannock Village Hall from 7pm to 9pm. Visitors £4. Refreshments available.

CEMETERY MEETING: On Tuesday at 7pm in Willingdon Community School for Willingdon Parish Council.

CREATIVE WRITING: If anyone is interested to join a new daytime creative writing group, please contact Maureen on 485971 or email maureenvopping@yahoo.co.uk for more details.

Parish Council meeting: Tuesday 30th May 7pm – Planning Meeting and at 7.30pm – Cemetery Meeting

Music in The Park: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council will be hosting its annual ‘Music in the Park’ event on Sunday 4th June from 11.30am to 5.30pm. Visitors will treated to performances from the ever popular Con Brio, Howlin Blues & the Kingfisher Scout Band! This year joining us will be Helen Ward-Jackson who is the brilliant Adele Tribute Act with very talented Stix Drummers kicking off the proceedings at 11.30!

There will also be a traditional fairground, a variety of stalls, beer and cider tent, burger stall and an ice cream van. There will be agility course and dog show which always attracts a large number of entrants.

Proceeds from the day will be donated to this year’s chosen charities, You Raise Me up and The PJK Project.

Come and join us for a great family day out!!

