Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

WILLINGDON WI: At Willingdon WI’s meeting on April 13, Jacqui Easterbrook welcomed 28 members and one visitor to our monthly meeting. After correspondence from ESFWI and various reports, we had a most interesting and enlightening talk by Lesley Baker. Lesley is a lady tree surgeon, who is clearly stronger than she looks. She brought a lot of equipment with her, chain saws, ropes and harnesses, and showed us how everything operated with humour and much knowledge. We look at tree surgeons in a new light now. Our next meeting will be on May 11. The subject being Women of the Raj by Brian Freeland. Visitors welcome. Please contact Helen James, our secretary, on 504313 for more information.

WILLINGDON ADVICE STORE: Need free impartial confidential and independent advice? Call advice line on 03444111444. To book an appointment telephone 842336, to visit Willingdon Parish Council, The Triangle.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road. who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

MICHELDENE WI: Are holding a Spring Fayre at East Dean Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 3pm. Come and enjoy our amazing cake stall, wonderful plants and gardening stall, plus china and glass, pre-loved clothes and accessories, pampering gifts and goodies, crafts and craft supplies, designer jewellery, books and jigsaws, tombola, raffle. Tasty lunches served between noon and 2pm. Entry £2 includes tea/coffee and cake, kids go free. Call 01323 423581 for further information. Registered Charity Number: 1160441 (Micheldene WI).

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council meet on Monday, 7pm Planning. 7.30pm Annual Council Meeting. All these meetings are at Willingdon Community Schools and all members of the public are able to attend any of these meetings.

COFFEE MORNING: Charity coffee morning at the British Queen, The Triangle on Tuesday from 10am to noon, in aid of different charities. Tea, coffee and cake for £1.50, also bring and buy bookstall. Amaureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

