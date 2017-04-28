Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

VACANCIES: A few vacancies at Broadway Church lunch. To book a place today, Friday, telephone Valerie on 487990.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Meeting today, Friday, at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road. We have a change to the published artist, who is not coming due to illness. Instead we welcome Sharon Hurst who will be demonstrating Traditional Landscapes in Watercolour. Meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome, £4 including refreshments. Contact details www.wannockartists.co.uk

NEXT WILRA QUIZ: Is today, Friday, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue. At the time of writing all tickets for this event have been sold.

CREATIVE WRITING: Anderida Creative Writing Class at Alice Croft House is on Tuesday.

MICHELDENE WI: Are holding a Spring Fayre at East Dean Village Hall on Saturday May 6, from 10am to 3pm. Come and enjoy our amazing cake stall, wonderful plants and gardening stall, plus china and glass, pre-loved clothes and accessories, pampering gifts and goodies, crafts and craft supplies, designer jewellery, books and jigsaws, tombola, taffle. Tasty lunches served between noon and 2pm. Entry £2 includes tea/coffee and cake, kids go free. Call 01323 423581 for further information. Registered Charity Number 1160441 (MICHELDENE WI).

COFFEE MORNING: Charity coffee morning at the British Queen, The Triangle, is taking place on Tuesday May 9 from 10am to noon, in aid of different charities. Tea, coffee and cake for £1.50, also bring and buy bookstall. All welcome.

