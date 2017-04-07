Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

OPEN HOUSE: Sunrise Senior Living are having an Open House tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. Whether you are considering a senior care environment for yourself or a loved one, why not take a look around Sunrise of Eastbourne’s beautiful bui9lding and gardens. Also on Tuesday, from 3pm to 4pm World Parkinson Day. As part of the Parkinson’s Awareness week, Sunrise at Eastbourne will be raising much needed funds for this w worthwhile cause. Try your luck on the tombola and enjoy an afternoon tea whilst supporting this charitable event. Please telephone 525000.

PALM SUNDAY SERVICE: At Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, from 10.30am on Sunday is led by our Worship Group. All welcome.

THE CROSS OF CHRIST: A devotional service with reading, prayers, choir pieces and hymns on Sunday, Palm Sunday, at Willingdon Parish Church, St Mary the Virgin, Church Street, at 6.30pm.

PARISH COUNCIL: Willingdon and Jevington Council next meeting is on Monday. A meeting of the events committee at 7.30pm, at Willingdon Community School, Broad Road.

DOWLAND SINGERS: A Journey Through Holy Week with the Downland Singers, in music and readings on Maundy Thursday, April 13, at Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue, at 3pm. A retiring collection for People Matter. The music is varied in style including Ave Verum by Elgar, All in the April Evening, The Holy City, God So Loved the World and others including I don’t know how to Love him by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

JEVINGTON AND FILCHING WI: Meet on Thursday when our speaker is Ben Cross on British Alstroemena and UK Cut Flowers. Meeting starts at 2 pm, at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue.

WILLINGDON WI: Next meet on Thursday when our speaker is Lesley Baker, Out on a Limb. Meeting starts at 2.15pm, at the Memorial Hall, Church Street.

TRINITY CHURCH: Easter services include Good Friday Meditation, April 14, with the Worship Group at 10am. Easter Sunday, April 16, Rev David Yule, Time Out with Gord at Café Church.

SERVICE: St Andrews Church, Jevington For the Easter period, Good Friday, April 14, at 10am An Hour at the Cross. Meditation, pryers and hymns. Sunday April 16, Easter Day, 11.15am Holy Communion for Easter Day.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Rd who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

CONCERT: Olivet To Calvery by J Maunder, is performed by the choir at Willingdon Parish Church, St Mary the Virgin, Church Street at 7.30pm, April 3. The Passiontide story deeply portrayed, choir, tenor and bass soloists and hymns. Retiring collection to Church Music Fund supporting Children with Cancer.

EASTER SERVICES: Services in St Andrew’s Church, Jevington, for the Easter period: April 14, Good Friday, 11am An Hour at the Cross. Meditation, prayers and hymns. April 16, Easter Day, 11.15am Holy Communion for Easter Day.

