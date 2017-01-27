A REMINDER: To all organisations in Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington to send their reports of events during the new year to me at the above address. Not to Jan Guthrie who has retired. I have taken over from her and will continue to promote your events.

GLEN CHORALE: Meet every Monday afternoon at Wannock Hall, Jevington Road. We sing in four part harmony and are particularly looking for new singers, altos and tenors. Wendy Rogers, tel 484631 or email wendyrogers885@btinternet.com

LIFESTYLE: Meetings held in the Memorial Hall, Church Street on the third Thursday of the month at 2.15pm. A small charge of 50p entrance. Telephone 503743 for more information.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Demonstration today, Friday, with Josie Tipler, who will be painting a cat portrait in pastels. Josie is an experienced artist with classes in Hailsham and Arlington. Wannock Artists meet on the last Friday of the month at Wannock Village Hall. Jevington Road., members can join for £20. A year. Visitors welcome at £4 per visit which includes refreshments. Free parking. In the evening from 7 pm to 9 pm.

OPEN HOUSE: At Sunrise, Upper Kings Drive, Willingdon on Saturday February 4 from 10am to 4pm. Come and look around our beautiful buildings and garden.

