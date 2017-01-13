A REMINDER: To all organisations in Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington to send their reports of events during the New Year to me at the above address. Not to Jan Guthrie who has retired. I have taken over from her and will continue to promote your events.

CAFÉ CHURCH: At Trinity Church, Coppice Avenue on Sunday. Come along and find out more from 10.30am.

LIFESTYLE MEETING: On January 19 when our speaker is Mr J Proctor, Tekking in Nepal. Meetings held in the Memorial Hall, Church Street on the fourth Thursday of the month at 2.15pm. A small charge of 50p entrance.

