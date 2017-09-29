The Dickers

PLOUGH QUIZ: People have asked for the quiz to be restarted at The Plough. Obviously the pub wants to encourage as many people as possible to join in. Please could you let Angelena know, as soon as possible, if you have a preferred week day evening. Her email is achurcher@me.com.

COFFEE AND BOOKS: Coffee mornings and book exchange takes place at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

HARVEST FUN: Supper and games evening Saturday October 7, 7pm Upper Dicker Village Hall Tickets £7.50. To book call Liz on 10323 841541.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, Dicker Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 includes supper (two courses with tea or coffee). Bring your own other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information from Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

MICHELHAM PRIORY EVENTS: Garden Tour Friday October 6, Chef Demo and three-course meal October 14, Wedding Showcase October 22, and October 28 and 29 Halloween weekend. For full details see www.sussexpast.co.uk.