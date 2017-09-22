The Dickers

DICKER QUIZ: On Saturday September 30 at 7pm for 7.30pm start at Dicker Village Hall. Tickets £7.50 include supper (two courses with tea or coffee). Bring your own other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

DRA AGM: The Dicker Residents Association AGM is on Thursday from 7.30pm at Dicker Village Hall.

DEMONSTRATION DINNER: Saturday October 14 at 7pm at Michelham Priory. Demonstration and three-courses with coffee £27. Book on 01323 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk. For more information visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

HARVEST AND PETS: On Sunday there is an 11am family service at Michelham Priory, an opportunity to offer food and to bring your pets. Michelham do not normally allow dogs and animals into the Priory, but for this one occasion they have kindly agreed, so long as they are all well behaved. A time to give thanks not just for harvest, but for our animals and for all of creation! The church family will also be celebrating with traditional harvest supper on Saturday October 7 at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall and is a Supper and Games evening. Cost is £7.50 per head. Book with Liz Major on 01323 841541. Come and join the celebrations. The chosen charity for any cash donations this year is the Diocesan Harvest Appeal, something both Canon Will Pratt and Rev Phil Edell are very much involved in.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.