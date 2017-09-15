The Dickers

BARN DANCE: Arlington Annual Barn Dance is tomorrow, Saturday, at Bates Green Farm. Tickets from the Bluebell Farm Shop or call Philippa Vine on 07896 742454.

QUIZ NIGHT: Book now for individual or team places on Saturday September 30 at and for Dicker Village Hall. Doors 7 for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 include supper (two courses with tea or coffee). BYO other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information: Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION AGM: Come along on Thursday September 28 from 7.30pm to Dicker Village Hall. The DRA is here to respond to issues and changes affecting local amenities such as planning, traffic and services. It works by identifying and addressing those matters of importance to residents to help maintain the quality of life for all. Up to six committee members are elected at this AGM. If you wish to join the committee, please submit your nomination, proposed and seconded by September 17 to chair@dicker-residents.co.uk. The officers of the DRA are elected from the committee, by the committee.

DEMO AND DINE EVENING: Book your place now for Saturday October 14 at 7pm at Michelham Priory. Demonstration and 3-courses with coffee £27. Additional wine and drinks will be available to purchase during the evening. To enjoy this truly special evening booking is required by calling: 01323 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk.

SUPPER AND GAMES: See Hellingly column for full details. This Harvest celebration evening is on Saturday October 7, 7 pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Tickets £7.50. To book call Liz on 10323 841541.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Draft minutes of July 20 meeting to view at http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk and for all APC information.

