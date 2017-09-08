The Dickers

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: This Thursday The Friends of Michelham Priory invite you to an afternoon cream tea at 2.15pm for 2.30pm n The Great Barn, Michelham Priory with musical accompaniment provided by professional saxophonist, Wendy Allen. Tickets (in advance) are £9.50pp which includes entrance to the house and gardens, scones, jam and cream and a slice of cake. Raffle. Enquiries 01323 731167. Please make cheque payable to Friends of Michelham Priory and enclose a stamped addressed envelope (for return of tickets) to: Mrs J. Taylor. 15c Meads Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN20 7DZ. Non-members will be very welcome.

MEDIEVAL WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday 10.30am to 4pm at Michelham Priory is the Medieval Weekend. Immerse yourself in the medieval world! This weekend brings together over 140 re-enactors along with traders, musicians and medieval enthusiasts from across the country. Displays represent history from the 11th century Vikings to the late 15th century medieval period. A time when rush hour meant making rush mats and central heating was a mug of hot mead. Visit the living history encampments, try your hand at longbow archery or just sit back and enjoy some medieval music. Displays and hands-on activities for all ages throughout the day. Details at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

GARDEN TOUR: On September 16 at Michelham Priory there is a Seasonal 90-minute tours with the Head Gardener followed by homemade soup and a roll in the cafe. Previous tours include Behind the Scenes at Michelham Priory, covering seasonal jobs, taking cuttings, sowing seeds, dividing up plants and picking produce if available. Potted up plants or vegetables to take home. Prices: £16 non-members, £11 Sussex Archaeological Society Members, £11 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds.

Please book in advance, numbers are limited. by emailing adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk or call 01323 844224. Please remember, No dogs in the house and gardens. Assistance dogs only. Thank you. More details at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.