The Dickers

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Arlington Village Hall both Arlington and Upper Dicker play host to the annual produce and flower show at 2.30pm. Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craftwork and photos. New this year: Cream teas, Visitors’ Votes, Quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin.

AFTERNOON CREAM TEA: The Friends of Michelham Priory invite you to an afternoon cream tea on Thursday September 14 at 2.15pm for 2.30pm start in The Great Barn, Michelham Priory House and Gardens, Upper Dicker. There will be musical accompaniment provided by professional saxophonist, Wendy Allen. Tickets (in advance) are £9.50pp which includes entrance to the house and gardens, scones, jam and cream and a slice of cake. There will also be a raffle. Enquiries 01323 731167. Please make cheque payable to Friends of Michelham Priory and enclose a stamped addressed envelope (for return of tickets) to: Mrs J Taylor. 15c Meads Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN20 7DZ. Non-members will be very welcome.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Forthcoming events are on September 9 and 10 is the Medieval Weekend and on September 16 there is a Garden Tour. For full details see the web at: http://sussex past.co.uk/events.

HARVEST EVENT: There will be a Harvest Supper and Games Evening on Saturday October 7, 7pm Upper Dicker Village Hall Tickets £7.50. To book call Liz on 10323 841541.

ANNUAL BARN DANCE: Tickets available now for the Arlington Annual Barn Dance on Saturday September 16 at Bates Green Farm. Tickets from the Bluebell Farm Shop or call Philippa Vine on 07896 742454.

QUIZ NIGHT: Book now for Saturday September 30, Dicker Village Hall at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 include supper (two courses with tea or coffee). Bring your own other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster, Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

DRA AGM: Advance notice that The Dicker Residents Association AGM is on Thursday September 28 at 7.30pm in Dicker Village Hall. The DRA is here to respond to issues and changes affecting amenities such as planning, traffic and services and work by identifying and addressing those matters of importance to residents in order to help maintain the quality of life for all. Up to six committee members are elected at this AGM. If you wish to join the committee, please submit your nomination, proposed and seconded by September 17 to chair@dicker-residents.co.uk. The officers of the DRA are elected from the committee, by the committee.

GOURMET DEMO AND DINING: Come and enjoy great food in the unique historic setting of Michelham Priory House and Gardens. Not only will you have the opportunity to learn from a Michelin Star trained professional, but you can also relax and enjoy a sumptuous three-course meal. Perfect your culinary skills and amaze future dinner guests.

The Priory’s Head Chef, Neil Bennett, will be demonstrating this delicious three-course meal to then enjoy at the Priory on Saturday October 14 at 7pm. The menu features a main course of a delicious roasted lamb fillet with a Moroccan spiced crust, Israeli couscous, roasted fennel and pomegranate molasses. Followed by a mouth-watering mini baked Alaska with pistachio ice cream, sour cherry compote & chocolate and hazelnut crumble. Michelham Priory hosts Demo and Dine events throughout the year.

Please see the website www.sussexpast.co.uk. Tickets prices: Demonstration and three-courses with coffee, £27. Additional wine and drinks will be available to purchase during the evening. To enjoy this truly special evening booking is required by calling 01323 849141 or email us at catering@sussexpast.co.uk.

