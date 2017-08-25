The Dickers

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker play host on Saturday September 2, 2.30pm to the annual produce and flower show at Arlington Village Hall. Programme with entry form from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wednesday August 30.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Forthcoming events are on September 9 and 10 is the Medieval Weekend and on September 16 there is a Garden Tour. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.