The Dickers

BIG BARN CIRCUS: This is on Wednesday at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker BN27 3QS. Go and see Hazee’s Crazee Circus where the children become part of the show! 10.30am – Circus arts and crafts in the barn and 1pm – Hazee’s Crazee Circus followed by children’s circus skills. Children’s trail in the house all day. Prize available on completion. Day starts 10.30 until 4.30. Usual admission applies. www.sussexpast.co.uk.

DOTTY THE DRAGON: This production at Michelham Priory by the Outdoor Theatre company on 27 August has been cancelled.

OPEN GARDEN: This is an evening event to support the NGS gardens open for charity, at Camberlot Hall next Friday 25 August from 5 to 8pm with wine. Camberlot Hall is on Camberlot Road, BN27 3RH. Any questions to Nicky Kinghorn 01323 840860.

PRODUCE & FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker play host on Saturday 2nd September 2.30 pm to the annual produce & flower show at Arlington Village Hall. Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craftwork and photos. New this year are cream teas, Visitors’ Votes, Quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Programme with entry form from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wed 30th August.

