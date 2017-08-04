The Dickers

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow is Camberlot Hall’s Open Garden and Sunday 6 August 2-5 pm. with homemade teas and Friday 25 August 5-8 pm with wine. Camberlot Hall, Camberlot Road BN27 3RH, is open for the National Gardens Scheme (NGS) charities. In aid of Upper Dicker Village Hall on Saturday. Admission £4, children free. Parking thanks to Camberlot Farm. Any questions to Nicky Kinghorn 01323 840860.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Activity days throughout the Summer break are as follows: Wednesday August 9, Pirates and Princess Day; Sunday August 13, Rude Mechanicals Outdoor Theatre; Wednesday August 16, Wildlife Wednesday; Wednesday August 23, Big Barn Circus Day; Sunday August 27, Dotty the Dragon, Outdoor Theatre. For full details of all these events visit the website at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

SUSSEX GUILD CRAFT SHOW: Until Sunday at Michelham Priory there will be crafts on show and for sale. Normal admission applies. Tel: 844224. www.sussexpast.co.uk.

DICKER LITTER PICKERS: There will be a litter picking session on Sunday 6 August at 11am. Meet at the junction of Coldharbour and Camberlot Road. The session takes 30 to 45 minutes depending on the number of teams. Please join in and help to keep the village clean. Gloves, bags and pickers will be provided but please wear a hi-vis jacket or vest. Come and pick some litter with the Dicker Litter Pickers.

DICKER DAY: The sun shone, the band played and Dicker Day 2017 got off to a flying start thanks to the Hailsham Town Crier who opened proceedings. This year we had two different styles of band, the Harmonie Concert Band and the Americana blues duo Strum ‘n’ Bass plus local girl, Millie Cranston, who sang several contemporary numbers. Events were introduced by a lively compere, David Farey (aka the Vicar). There was plenty to eat and drink, stalls to visit including 1066 Falconry, races to be run as well as lots of prizes in the raffle and tombola plus the huge barrow of booze on the Parkmead School stall. A big thank you to all those who gave so much time and energy to make Dicker Day happen. Special mention to Rachael Woollett, Leigh Bennett, Nick Hicks and Nicola Hawkins from Bede’s who organised and provided vital equipment and cut the grass. Also thanks to Dave Radtke, Ant Cranston and Graham Hobden for their muscle power in setting up and taking down stalls, bales etc. Thanks to Tess at the Village Shop for the donation of prizes. We look forward to seeing you next year on Sunday 24th June.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.