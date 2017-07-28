The Dickers

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Activity days throughout the Summer break are as follows: Wednesday August 9, Pirates and Princess Day, Sunday August 13, Rude Mechanicals Outdoor Theatre, Wednesday August 16, Wildlife Wednesday, Wednesday August 23, Big Barn Circus Day, Sunday August 27, Dotty the Dragon, Outdoor Theatre. For full details of all these events visit the website at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

SUSSEX GUILD CRAFT SHOW: Starting on Thursday and running through to Sunday August 6 at Michelham Priory. There will be contemporary crafts on show and for sale. Normal admission applies. Tel: 844224. www.sussexpast.co.uk.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: On the first Saturday of every month at Chiddingly village hall (by the church) 10am to noon. The next is Saturday August 5.

NGS OPEN GARDEN: Camberlot Hall, Camberlot Road, Lower Dicker, Hailsham. Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, Friday August 25, 2pm to 5pm. Home-made teas. Admission £4, children free. A three acre country garden with a lovely view across fields and hills to the South Downs. Created from scratch over the last five years with all design, planting and maintenance by the owner. Lavender lined carriage driveway, naturalistic border, vegetable garden, shady garden, mini annual meadow, newly planted 30 metre white border and exotic garden. Wild flower meadow in development. Gravel drive and some uneven ground. More details www.ngs.org.uk

