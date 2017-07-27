The Dickers

ARCHAEOLOGY DAY: Come and be an archaeologist for the day at Michelham Priory on Wednesday. All ages welcome from 10.30am. Get stuck in with a whole heap of exciting hands-on activities, finds processing, living history and incredible displays for all ages. Join our archaeologists and experts as they hunt for finds in the trial trench. Free children’s trail and activities throughout the day. Plenty to do inside and out. Normal admission applies.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Get growing and creating now, ready for the next Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show on September 2 at 2.30pm to be held in Arlington village hall. Programme with entry form attached available from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wednesday August 30.

