The Dickers

CLASSICAL VEHICLE SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory. The stunning grounds of Michelham Priory provide a beautiful venue for a display of more than 100 classic cars.

Vehicles on display show the evolution of motoring from the early horseless carriages to the recent classics. There really is something for everyone. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Get growing and creating now, ready for the next Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show on September 2 at 2.30pm to be held in Arlington village hall.

Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craft work and photos. New this year cream teas, visitors’ votes, quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin.

Programme with entry form attached available from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wednesday August 30.

