The Dickers

CLASSICAL VEHICLE SHOW: Next Saturday, July 15, at Michelham Priory. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

ARCHAEOLOGY DAY: Coming up on Wednesday July 26. Come and be an archaeologist for the day at Michelham Priory. Get stuck in with a whole heap of exciting hands-on activities, finds processing, living history and incredible displays for all ages. Join our archaeologists and experts as they hunt for finds in the trial trench. Free children’s trail and activities throughout the day. Plenty to do inside and out. From 8am to 5pm at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker. Usual admission applies.

DICKER DAY: A big thank you is offered by the organisers to everyone who helped to make Dicker Day a success this year. Once again they were lucky with the weather.

