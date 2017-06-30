The Dickers

PATRONAL FESTIVAL: This is on Sunday at 10.15am, followed by a ploughman’s lunch. There will be no 9.15am Holy Communion at Upper Dicker this day.

CLASSICAL VEHICLE SHOW: This is on Saturday July 15 at Michelham Priory. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

BLUEBELL WALK: The Bluebell Walk Partnership of John and Carolyn McCutchan and Philippa and Michael Vine should like to thank those special people who work quietly behind the scenes in their various ways, to ensure it runs smoothly and if problems arise they are dealt with quietly and efficiently.

We would also like to thank the twenty one participating charities for welcoming our visitors, serving delicious food and keeping everything clean and tidy.

Those other charities involved who give much added interest to our visitors were Action for Medical Research providing their second hand book stall, which this year raised a record sum of £2787, Arlington Church with their Plant Stall, Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) selling bluebell memorabilia and other items, the RSPB with their usual stand at weekends, plus for the first time the Sussex Wildlife Trust had a presence.

All the charities this year raised the total sum of £62,275.

When this is added to the monies raised since 1972, then factoring in inflation rates makes a grand total of £966,855, which is now getting that much closer to £1,000,000.

