The Dickers

LOWER DICKER RECREATION GROUND: Council had been asked to remove ash trees on the Lower Dicker Recreation Ground as the roots were said to be causing damage to a neighbouring property. Council agreed the expenditure of £850 to remove these trees, the work would be carried out once the rooks had stopped nesting.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: The report to members is out and makes for a lovely follow up to a lovely season. The Bluebell Walk Partnership of John and Carolyn McCutchan and Philippa and Michael Vine says: The first part of the report celebrates a very successful year, due to virtually perfect weather conditions, in that the very warm weather as the trail opened encouraged the first bluebells into flower, then it turned cold at night, so as the bluebells emerged they retained their colour and stayed upright, as there was no heavy rain or strong winds. This lack of rain meant no muddy paths and no parking difficulties, so different from last year. All spring flowers fared well, with many visitors commenting on the vibrant blue of the bluebells and the spectacular vistas of firstly the white wood anemones, then the bluebells. The various improvements were well received, especially the extension to the White Walk, now accessible from the Upper Pond as well as the Lower Pond, plus the surface dressing with road stone of this new path and the River Walk round the Appleton’s maize field, made it so much easier for families with push chairs. Enlarging the kitchen in the Bluebell Barn was welcomed by the participating charities, giving them more room in which to work and a separate door to bring in the crockery for the dishwasher. An enlarged image to eight feet by two feet taken by Pete Goldsmith of the sun rising as seen from the Lower Pond last year, created much interest and we have used that iconic image on the stationary items that were sold on the HOPS stand. Our report of last year mentioned the damage being done to the bluebells by those visitors who made unofficial paths amongst the bluebells to take photographs, not realizing that in the process the bluebell leaves were trodden down, and therefore could not create the reserves they need to flower next year. This year we made metal hoops based on the design we saw in use at Sheffield Park, and used them as soon as we saw new paths being made amongst the bluebells. They had limited success, but often some inconsiderate visitors walked round or over them, which means next year we will try a more effective deterrent. More next week.

WORLD WAR II WEEKEND: Over the weekend of June 17 and 18 from 10.30am to 5pm you can step back in time to the 1940s as Michelham Priory pays tribute to the war years with displays, activities and entertainment. Discover the role Michelham played during World War II when it hosted evacuees and visit the display gallery in the main house. There will be traditional World War II music and entertainment in the Tudor barn. Come and see the many veteran vehicles parked around the grounds and chat with the owners. Activities for children throughout the day. Artefact handling. Watch out for Viv the Spiv and other wartime characters. Wartime themed products available in the Dovecote Shop.

