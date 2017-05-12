The Dickers

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm in Dicker Village Hall.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Michelham Priory is taking part in the National Mills weekend then on Saturday May 27 the Michelham Bowmen will be creating living history. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events

DICKER QUILTERS: Meeting on the 2nd and 4th Mondays in the month 1.30 to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

FOLK: There will be Folk at the Old Oak in Arlington, BN26 6SJ on Sunday from 6.30pm with a 30 minute open mic.

