The Dickers

SEEDLING SUNDAY: This Sunday creating a new garden from open-pollinated seeds at Starnash Farmhouse, Upper Dicker. Eat great food too. For details and to book, visit www.meetup.com.

DOG SHOW: This Sunday, bring your dog along to Dicker Village Hall at noon (in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue). Entries from 11am are £1.20 per class. Car park £1. Hot and cold food and drinks. Lots of stalls including pet related items, books, jewellery and craft items.

THE DICKER QUIZ: Coming to Dicker Village Hall on Saturday May 13, 7.30pm. Adults £7.50 under 12s £4. Includes two course supper with tea or coffee. BYO other drinks. Book on 01323 844687 or 01323 846924.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm in Dicker Village Hall.

BLUEBELL FUNDRAISER: Marian Richards reports: Upper Dicker Village Hall and Church worked tirelessly at the opening weekend of Arlington Bluebell Walk. It was a glorious weekend with just over 700 visitors who came to enjoy the walks, the scents and the early bluebell sightings. Our team meets and greets, mans the gatehouse and runs the café - thank you to all those who helped by supplying the cakes and scones which the visitors so enjoy. The Bluebell walk has been running since 1972 and many congratulations to John McCutchan MBE, his wife Carolyn and Philippa and Michael Vine who make it the success it is and thanks to their concept that the walk is run by and supports charities. Upper Dicker raised a total of £2141 over the weekend.

DICKER DAY: This year the event is on Sunday June 25 from 1pm to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. The full programme will appear soon but so far the opening will be by Hailsham Town Crier. The stalls are of vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, Create a garden competition for children, strawberries and cream and a barbecue. Drinks bar will be run by The Plough, as well as country cocktails, tea and coffee. There will be maypole dancing by Park Mead primary school, music from the Harmonie Concert Band, Strum ‘n’ Bass duo (Americana/blues) and Millie Cranston. Also a tug of war, races, raffle and tombola. Looks like it is going to be a grand day out.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.