The Dickers

BLUEBELL TRAIL: If you have not yet been along the bluebells are now at their very best. You can find out how they are doing on a daily basis at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. Different charities are benefitting daily by running the event in the tea room and entrance. This week they are the Saturday and Sunday, the Rotary Club of Hailsham; Monday the Rotary Club of Eastbourne; Tuesday and Wednesday Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance; Thursday and Friday Heron’s Ghyll Carriage Driving for Disabled. Entrance adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange takes place at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: This new group will next meet on Monday and on the second and fourth Mondays in the month thereafter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: On Sunday April 30, there will be an Ancient Crafts Festival which offers a unique opportunity to get hands on with a fabulous range of early craft techniques. This is the 28th Ancient Crafts Festival which showcases a range of craft techniques throughout the centuries. This is your opportunity to make and take away with you copies of a range of early artefacts. Try your hand at making a prehistoric pot, turn your hand to Iron Age wood turning, have ago at the earliest craft of all, flint knapping, try using a reconstruction Iron Age loom and learn about early dyeing. The centrepiece of this year’s activities will be the unique opportunity to have a go at helping to make a small Bronze Age building out of a mixture of oak, hazel and willow. The blacksmith will be giving demonstrations and there will be displays of Saxon and Roman crafts. Activities, fun and real learning for all ages. Normal admission applies. There is no extra charge for any of the activities. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

