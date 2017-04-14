The Dickers

BLUEBELL TRAIL: There was a glow of blue when I visited for the first time on the opening day last weekend. I have my season ticket and shall be watching progress almost daily. If you want updates on how the bluebells are coming along and other news, visit the website at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. From today and for the forthcoming week, the charities running the event and the tea rooms are Thursday and Good Friday; Hailsham Lions, Easter Saturday and Sunday Canine Partners, Easter Monday Cruse Bereavement Care, Tuesday and Wednesday, East Sussex Foster Care Association and Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, The Samaritans. There are seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150 yards on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, they do not allow picnics in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance, adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange takes place at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: This new group will next meet on April 24 and on the second and fourth Mondays in the month thereafter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Easter events over this weekend at Michelham Priory. There is also, on Sunday 30 April, an Ancient Crafts Festival. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

