The Dickers

BLUEBELL TRAIL: This starts for the season tomorrow, Saturday, and runs until May 14. Different charities to support every day. Glorious walks and delicious refreshments to follow in the great barn. Tye Hill Road, Arlington. Follow the signs from the Dicker. Visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk for opening times, walk details and charities. The Dicker Village Hall Committee will be hoping for your support on April 8 and 9, Hellingly Primary School PTA on Monday, Memory Lane Eastbourne on Tuesday, National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children on Wednesday and Hailsham Lions on Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome but must remain on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150 yards on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, we do not allow picnics in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance: Adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children); seniors 60yrs plus £5.50.

HOLY WEEK: Worship and events are as follows: Tuesday 11 April, 7pm - Informal Worship at Upper Dicker A time of song, bible reading and prayer at Upper Dicker Church. Good Friday - 9am Morning Prayer service at Upper Dicker followed by coffee and hot cross buns. Easter Sunday 16 April – Holy Communion Services 9.15 am Upper Dicker.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange takes place at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: A new group will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month 1.30pm to 3.30pm starting April 10 at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Events are Friday April 14 weekend Easter at Michelham Priory. Sunday April 30, Ancient Crafts Festival. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.