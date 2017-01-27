The Dickers

HOLY TRINITY: This Sunday there will be no service at Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. There is a combined service at Hellingly Church at 10am which will be followed by the church annual general meeting.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Dicker Hall 10.40am to 12 noon Thursday mornings book exchange or purchase 20p.

DEFIBRILLATORS: Arlington Parish has two defibrillators installed as part of the support from the emergency services, and other organisations, to this community. They are located at: Arlington Village Phone Box outside the Yew Tree Inn, Arlington Village Bede’s Porter’s Lodge Bede’s main car park entrance, Michelham Priory Road, Upper Dicker. Anyone is allowed to use this equipment in an attempt to resuscitate a person whose heart has apparently stopped beating. No access codes or keys are required to use this equipment. The equipment will prevent it being used on a person whose heart is still beating. You will not harm the victim as the machine will tell you what to do. Important: please ensure someone has phoned 999 before, or during, the use of the defibrillator. Please ring Ray Collins on 07860 783 984 to report any technical problems with the defibrillator installation stating its location.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Will reopen on Saturday February 11 for the season from 10am to 4pm initially.

