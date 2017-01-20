The Dickers

HOLY TRINITY: Sunday 29 January there will be no service at Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. There is a combined service at Hellingly Church at 10am which will be followed by the church annual general meeting.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH: Thank you to all who came to the Christmas lunch, £165 was raised for Brain Tumour Research. The BTR has been Holy Trinity’s charity of the year and they have sent a total of £743.45 to them for 2016. Hellingly church are also supporting this charity and will be sending £604.15.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Meeting Thursday 26 January 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. The DRA is here to inform about issues and changes affecting local amenities. It works by identifying and addressing those matters of importance to residents to enhance the quality of life for all, by all appropriate means.

Without the attendance and support of residents, the Association cannot function effectively in addressing local issues and arranging social events. Therefore, we encourage you to come along and be involved in representing your village.

PLANNING MATTERS: Application WD/2016/2923/F Land adjacent to Mount Pleasant Farm, Coldharbour Road. Proposed 4 dwellings with garages and formation of new access from Coldharbour Road. Deadline for comments to WDC 27 January 2017. See www.planning.wealden.gov.uk.

CAROL SINGING: Just before Christmas three young carol singers may have knocked on your door in Upper Dicker. Emily Lapworth, Millie and Hugh Cranston sung their way around the village one cold evening in an effort to raise money for a charity called The Connection at St Martin in the Fields, London. The Connection at St Martin’s is London’s busiest homeless charity helping rough sleepers recover from homelessness and find housing and work.

The generous residents of Upper Dicker donated a staggering £35 for the children’s efforts, and a few chocolates and mince pies too. The children and the charity wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who opened their doors. Simone Cranston says that “The money was donated the next day and the children loved their edible goodies.”

