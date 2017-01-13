The Dickers

MEN’S BREAKFAST: The next of these monthly gatherings at the Upper Dicker Village Shop is on Saturday 14 January at 9am. The Bishop of Lewes talks about his recent visit to Pakistan.

DR JAZZ: The Jazz Club has an event at the Inn on the Park on Tuesday 17 January at Deanland Woodpark (22 at Golden Cross) BN27 3RN from 8pm to 10.30pm. All welcome, £8 entry. Car parking, dance floor, raffle, guest ales, food. Please arrive at 7.30pm if you would like to order food at the bar. Enquiries to 01825 872406.

