The Dickers

MEN’S BREAKFAST: The next of these monthly gatherings at the Upper Dicker Village Shop is on Saturday January 14 at 9am. The Bishop of Lewes talks about his recent visit to Pakistan.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Dicker village Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Thursday January 26 at the Dicker village hall.

AMALGAMATION OF THE PARISHES: www.hellinglychurch.org.uk/content/pages/documents/1475855481 holds more information on Hellingly and Upper Dicker becoming one parish.

