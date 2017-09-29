RACE NIGHT: Telscombe Residents Association are hosting their annual Race Night here at the Civic Centre on Saturday November 18. Tickets available from the office, or contact Chris Bowman direct on 01273 583213 or 07866 301908. Come and have a flutter.

BINGO EVENING: Today, Friday, 6.45pm for 7pm in the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am in the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith, email nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com, phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone 07825 702775.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.