DOGGY FUN DAY: On Sunday at the Big Park Peacehaven from 11am until 4pm. Seven categories to enter at £1.50 per category or enter all seven for £7. Registration on the day, come along and try to win one of 24 rosettes that need to be won. All proceeds go to the Raystede Animal Welfare Centre at Ringmer.

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Adviceline 03444 111 444

BINGO EVENING: On Friday September 29, 6.45pm for 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday 9.30am to 10.30am and 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com; phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday from 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer

email jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk; phone 07825 702777.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk; phone 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

