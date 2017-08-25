CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk Adviceline 03444 111 444.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY: Free fireworks display on Saturday September 2, 9pm at Telscombe Tye.

BINGO: Bingo Evening today, Friday, 6.45pm fo 7pm start at the Civic Centre. Eight games played for £4, plus an additional Snowball (50p per single ticket) and Flyer game (£1 a sheet). Free cup of tea/coffee at half-time break. Proceeds to Mayor of Telscombe’s charity fund.

DIEPPE RAID: The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid took place in Newhaven on Sunday August 13. The sun shone on the large crowd gathered to watch the wreath laying, which was headed by the Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex who laid a wreath on behalf of HM The Queen. Sadly, this year will be the last for the Canadian Veterans Association of the UK, which will disband in November after Remembrance Day because there are so few veterans left.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.