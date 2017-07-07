SUMMER FAYRE: Telscombe’s Summer Fayre raffle just keeps on getting bigger and bigger. A massive thank you to Wimpy, Studiocraft, AcornChiropody, Peacehaven Chiropractice, Arlette Florists, Subway, RonYoungs garage, De Ja Vu, Goodfayre Convenience Store for providing a range of wonderful goodies and a massive thank you to Abbott’s Car Sales for being a much valued sponsor of the event. It’s going to be a raffle to beat all raffles.

This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs tomorrow, Saturday, from 1pm to 4.30pm We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 2p to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the Civic Centre. Contact Jane janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASSES: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am in the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETINGS: The Policy and Resources Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that a meeting is being held (an Agenda will be placed on the website). Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, unless otherwise stated.

GARDEN TRAIL: The Macmillan coastal garden trail, Brighton, Peacehaven, Newhaven, Seaford, Rodmell and Swanborough villages, July 29 and 30 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. The annual coastal garden trail, where green fingered enthusiasts are welcome to view a wide selection of usually private gardens across East Sussex for one weekend. The tour, which begins in Brighton, gives visitors a chance to admire gardens in Peacehaven, Newhaven, Seaford and, Rodmell and Swanborough villages. All the funds raised from entrance fees, raffle tickets, and from the sales of teas and coffees will go towards the new Cancer Support Centre in Brighton. For more information on the coastal garden trail and what days they are open, please see: Macmillan coastal garden trail 2017.

FOOTNOTES: I must admit that I have never been one to discard anything I owned in order to get a more up to date or glamorous looking model and the result is I tend to have appliances and utensils in my kitchen which are rather elderly. This was brought home to me the other day when I caught sight of Chaplin sitting on the kitchen floor gazing intently at our refrigerator, his head stretched forward, listening. With a sigh I put down my morning crossword and went to see what was happening. As I got nearer, I could also hear what he obviously could. A loud buzzing noise, reminiscent of an angry hornet. I opened the door and the noise got louder and there was not the usual waft of cold air with it. The refrigerator was definitely not refrigerating. The engineer I called looked at it and then sucked his cheeks in. He glanced at his paperwork. ‘How old is this?,’ he asked incredulously. ‘Er, twenty five years’, I replied. For some idiotic reason feeling guilty at the age of the fridge. He then informed me they didn’t make the parts any more and a new one would be required. So, after a visit to the local white goods shop, Chaplin and I are now the proud possessors of a brand new refrigerator. We shall almost certainly not be around if we manage to keep this one for twenty five years so I for one will not be embarrassed when it reaches that age. Enjoy your week and travel safely.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Eastbourne Herald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.