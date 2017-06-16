BEAT THE STREET: A fun, free game for the communities of East Sussex to see how far you can walk, cycle, scoot or run around your area and around the world. Walk and cycle for seven weeks from June 7 to July 26 to win prizes for yourself or join a team to win team leader-board prizes. Every journey you make adds to your total, your team’s and the total of the whole community. To take up the challenge visit www.beatthestreet.me/eastsussex

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm in the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email: jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm start, at the Civic Centre with floral demonstrations.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, every Tuesday 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COUNCIL MEETING: Telscombe Village Club (sub-com) meet on Monday at 7.30pm. Telscombe Village Club sub-committee meetings are held in the Telscombe Village Club. A big thank you to Marion and Graham for helping on Saturday morning to plant the Civic Centre boat, we had lots of fun and enjoyed the chocolates given to us by a kind man who saw us working hard. Also a big thank you to Claire Blake and Steve who kindly donated some of the plants. Great job all round.

FOOTNOTES: A warm sun beating down, a gardener returning to duty, albeit wearing a look of pained martyrdom, together with a plaster cast on his wrist, the country laying down the burden of political in- fighting, if temporarily, Chaplin and I returned to repairing the damage caused in the garden by the recent high winds. This was a grave mistake, as it turned out, for, whilst bending over to pick some litter blown into a flowerbed, I felt a muscle in my back give way and to the obvious amusement of Chaplin, gave a yelp and limped painfully back into the cottage. One of the things I have discovered since getting older is that despite all the pain killers, balms and ointments I apply to the affected area, it will take ages for the pain to subside and for me to move easily again. This proved the case and it was a couple of days before I was able to move comfortable and then it still left me with a nagging reminder of what I had done. I was forced into having to rest and, as if to underline my stiff and sore back, Chaplin stretched and sneered at me as he washed himself and showed off the suppleness of his own body. I get my own back by being in charge of the biscuits. So, not much gardening done by myself, but enjoyable hours spent in the sun, watching the birds, who despite Chaplin, still nest high up in our trees, feeding their young. Have a good week and go safely.

