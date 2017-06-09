TELSCOMBE CLIFFS WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm at the Civic Centre.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

SUMMER FAYRE: This popular event will be taking place in Chatsworth Park, Telscombe Cliffs on Saturday July 8 from 1pm to 4.30pm. We are also looking for volunteer stewards throughout the afternoon, so if you have a spare hour or more, please let us know on 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Planning and Highways meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: I have always taken an interest in politics. From delivering leaflets at the age of 13, at the behest of our near Communist neighbour in the fifties, to being greeted by a furiously active red headed actress at my first repertory theatre contract, with the demand that I join her Workers Revolutionary Party. She was playing Kate to my Petruchio in The Taming of The Shrew. I could not say no to her and Vannesa Redgrave remains a political figure to this day. I imagine I am still a member of the WRP. Despite all this and being handed a copy of Tressells, The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists, when I was fifteen by my father, a dedicated Socialist, finishing it in one night amidst a flood of tears and frustration at the events portrayed in that book, I have never got actively involved. I mention this because over the past two weeks or so my phone has rung constantly with requests from various political parties, asking me for money, help, votes etc. Radio 4 which I normally have on as sound wallpaper all day, never ceases to comment, interview and allude in some way to the current state of the parties. My 6 o’clock news on TV has also been taken over by a repetition of what has been pounding my ears during the day. Leaflets, pamphlets, glossy pictures of would be MP’s flood through my letterbox, a tsunami of paper. In desperation and to get away from all this I disappeared into the garden and picked up a script I had been sent of a potential TV series, asking if I would be interested in directing. After 20 minutes, I realised it was a political thriller set in Westminster. I gave up, put the script down on the lawn beside me where Chaplin settled down on it and went sound off to sleep, as did I a few minutes later. Enjoy your week.

