FLOWER CLUB: Peacehaven and Telscombe Flower Club meet on the third Wednesday of each month, 2pm for 2.30pm at the Civic Centre with floral demonstrations. Contact the Chairman on 01273 586191, or treasurer 01273 581341.

DANCE CLASS: Children’s Dance Class for pre-school age 2 to 4 years every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. £3.50 per session. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm at the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday from 11am to noon and Wednesday, 10.30am to 11.30am, at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with eight class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith email nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com, phone 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer email jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk, phone 07825 702775.

SUMMER FAYRE: Stalls for the Telscombe Summer Fayre at Chatsworth Park on July 8 are now available for £10, but spaces are limited, so book now. Call 01273 589777 for further information.

PLANNING APPLICATION: The planning application for Lower Hoddern Farm, Pelham Rise, Peacehaven, for development of 450 houses has now been submitted to Lewes District Council for determination. If you like to find out more then you can log onto the Lewes District Council website and view planning application ref: LW/17/0266.

FOOTNOTES: The mat inside the front door having resounded to the almost daily thump of gardening magazines and seed catalogues arriving through the letter box, I had decided to save them up and go through them in one fell swoop, aided by Chaplin who sat on the discarded ones, thus avoiding them sliding off my desk. He has taken up permanent residence next to the phone and within easy paws reach of my laptop keys. I always know when lunch is imminent, when I am working, because a velvety paw will languidly stretch across and rest gently but firmly on my left hand, preventing me from typing. Appetites having been satisfied, I am then free to resume, watched by Chaplin, until he falls asleep. I gathered the remaining gardening catalogues and went outside to see what would be suitable for where, made my choices and returned inside to order by phone the few items I needed. Gently easing Chaplin’s bushy tail from where it was wrapped around the base, so I could dial. Sound asleep he never even opened an eye, but purred slightly as I finished the call, replaced the receiver and put his tail back where it had originally been. All was right with his world, and for once all was right with mine. Have a good week and go safely.

