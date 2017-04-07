WI: Telscombe Cliffs Women’s Institute meet on the second Wednesday of the month from 2pm to 4pm in the Civic Centre.

ZUMBA CLASS: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm in the Civic Centre. This is an exhilarating, effective, easy to follow, Latin inspired, calorie burning dance fitness party. Just drop in and join the fun. £5 per class or five classes for £20. Contact Alex Murphy 07988 610269.

LIVING LIGHT PILATES: Every Monday 11am to noon, and Wednesday 10.30am to 11.30am at the Civic Centre. £6 per class or £5 with 8 class pass plus one free session. Contact Nicola Murray-Smith nicolalivinglight@yahoo.com phone: 07776 457752.

FITNESS PILATES: Every Monday 9.30am to 10.30am and Thursday 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the Civic Centre. Get fit, tone up, prevent back pain, improve flexibility and posture. Equipment provided, just bring some water. Only £6 per class or £40 for eight weeks. Contact Jennie Palmer jen@jenniepalmer.co.uk phone: 07825 702775.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk phone: 07703 167895.

DANCE CLASS: For pre-school children aged 2 to 4 years, £3.50 per session every Tuesday from 9am to 9.30am at the Civic Centre. Contact Anneli Smith via Civic Centre, 01273 589777.

COMMITTEE MEETING: The Planning and Highways Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: Driving, or I should say, bouncing along some local roads recently, I was reflecting on how many more pot holes were appearing to make Maud’s springs wince, when with a lurch just as we trundled over a particularly nasty one in the one way system at Newhaven, which has stretched over the carriageway for months, I heard an ominous clanking sound, coming from Maud’s innards. The result was a broken spring, which fell off the car as I parked up at home. Using language which had Chaplin looking at me very sternly, I phoned the garage and they took care of it. But, for all that it is infuriating, and expensive. I have often wondered why it has so far been beyond the wit of scientists to invent a substance that can be applied like a wall filler, smoothed over and last for years in spite of frost or wear and tear. Instead they appear to apply a shovel full of tarmac and then leave it. The result is smooth roads in the summer and cart tracks during the rest of the year. I explained all of this to Chaplin as we both basked in the spring sunshine, me drinking tea and nibbling biscuits, Chaplin busy washing himself and then after stretching himself, settling down on the lawn beside me where we both admired the banks of daffodils, now in their glory, that massed in front of us, while I worked out the damage to our bank balance and Chaplin worked out when dinner would be served. May your journeys this week be a lot smoother than mine. Go safely and enjoy yourselves.

