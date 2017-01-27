COUNCILLORS SURGERY: On the first Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am at the Civic Centre. No appointment necessary. Come along and see your local Councillors.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Telscombe Residents’ Association meet on the first Thursday of each month from 7.15pm to 9.15pm at the Civic Centre. Email the secretary at tra1956@btinternet.com for a copy of the meeting agenda.

Date: 1st Thursday each month

SUPPORT GROUP: Breast Cancer Support Group meet on the first Wednesday of each month from 1pm to 3.30pm at the Civic Centre. Contact email: bcsgroup@btinternet.com

CITIZENS ADVICE BUREAU: Drop in advice surgery on the last Tuesday of each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Civic Centre. Advice can also be gained via their website www.citizensadvice.org.uk. Contact phone: Adviceline 03444 111 444.

YOGA: Every Monday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm at the Civic Centre. Contact Jane email: janechantyoga@hotmail.co.uk, phone: 07703 167895.

COUNCIL MEETING: Amenities and Civic Centre Committee meet on Monday at 7.30pm. If there is insufficient business, meetings may be cancelled. Please therefore telephone the Civic Centre on 01273 589777 to ensure that the meeting is being held. Meetings are open to members of the public who are able to ask questions for a 15 minute period at the start of each meeting. Meetings are held in Telscombe Civic Centre, 360 South Coast Road unless otherwise stated.

FOOTNOTES: In an attempt to gain some relief from the wall to wall coverage of a certain gentleman’s election as US President, I sought refuge in the garden, armed with wire, nails and a hammer to tie up some wayward climbing roses on the back wall. After a few minutes struggle, I had that feeling one gets of being watched, and turning slightly, I met the gaze of a large black and white cat, sitting on the table outside the summer house and regarding me sardonically as I juggled wire, nails, hammer, and straggling rose. He looked steadily at me and then slowly settled down and made himself more comfortable as he prepared to watch the show. Now I like cats. Over the years I have lived with many of them, and very early in life learned the truth of the old adage, ‘Dogs have masters, cats have servants’. This particular cat was true to form, looking at me for all the world like an aristocrat watching the inept antics of his butler. Finally, I managed to secure the offending rose and went and sat beside him on the table. He inclined his head as a signal that stroking would be acceptable, and when I did he emanated a loud purring. I talked to him about life in general. I have always talked to animals, (yes I know, if they start talking back, I am in serious trouble) and told him of a cat I once knew and who he resembled, who lived in a theatre I worked in and who would occasional appear on stage during a production and stroll across it, rubbing his body on any actor who happened to be in his path, to the great amusement of the audience. I sat chatting to him for a while, and then obviously growing bored by my theatrical reminiscing, he got up, stretched, yawned and made for the garden wall, disappearing over the top without a backward look. Well, it made a change from the eternal commentating from the USA.

Have a good week and go safely.

